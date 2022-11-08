Watertightness Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Watertightness Paints are either water-resistant or entirely waterproof and can be used inside the home in bathrooms or basements or used outside the home on objects such as boats, birdbaths or water tanks. It often is made with a latex, oil or concrete base, all of which can provide a strong waterproof seal. The kind of paint used depends on where it is being applied and how much moisture it must sustain. Inside the home, it often is used on surfaces made of concrete or wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Watertightness Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Watertightness Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Watertightness Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Watertightness Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Watertightness Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Watertightness Paint include Sherwin-williams, SIKA, PAREX, BASF, RPM, Keshun, Polycoat Products, 3M and Guangdong Yu Neng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Watertightness Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Watertightness Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Watertightness Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others

Global Watertightness Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Watertightness Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing

Wall

Others

Global Watertightness Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Watertightness Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Watertightness Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Watertightness Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Watertightness Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Watertightness Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-williams

SIKA

PAREX

BASF

RPM

Keshun

Polycoat Products

3M

Guangdong Yu Neng

Oriental Yuhong

Berger Paints

Henkel

Mapei

Carpoly

AkzoNobel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Watertightness Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Watertightness Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Watertightness Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Watertightness Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Watertightness Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Watertightness Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Watertightness Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Watertightness Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Watertightness Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Watertightness Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Watertightness Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Watertightness Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Watertightness Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Watertightness Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Watertightness Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Watertightness Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

