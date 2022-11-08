Global Methyl Acrylate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Methyl Acrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methyl Acrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Automobile
Packaging
Construction
Cosmetic
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi
Arkema
Solventis
Dow Chemical
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
BASF
Coatex
AkzoNobel
LG Chem
DuPont
Jiangsu Jurong Chemical
Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Methyl Acrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Cosmetic
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Methyl Acrylate Production
2.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Methyl Acrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Methyl Acrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Methyl Acrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Methyl Acrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Methyl Acrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Methyl Acrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Methyl Acrylate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Methyl Acrylate by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Methyl Acrylate Revenu
