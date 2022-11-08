Czech Republic?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

Czech Republic?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The Czech Republic Defense budget will amount to US$3.34 billion in FY2020, reaching an all-time high in terms of the spending level. This currently equates to 1.5% of Czech GDP. Several factors lie behind the growth of military expenditures over the past five years, this is primarily due to the threat of Russian expansion evidenced by the conflict in Ukraine and the Crimean annexation. Further to this, the Czech Reublic is willing to demonstrate its commitment to national and international security to its allies (primarily within NATO) and that the Armed Forces are ready and willing to uphold the principle of collective security. As such, despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Czech Republic is forecasted to gradually increase defense spending.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Czech defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The growth of Czech military expenditure is based on protecting the Czech Republic and its close allies from the threat of Russian expansionist policies. The Czech Republic has ambitions to reach the 2% of GDP on defense spending target as outlined within the NATO charter, however the COVID-19 crisis is making this difficult to achieve within the time frame set out by the Czech government. Due to the small size of the acquisition budget the Czech Rpeublic is focusing on enhancing its security by procuring more affordable platforms; these tend to be missiles and armored vehicles which is reflected in the models procured in FY2020.

– The Czech defense budget: detailed analysis of the Czech Republic's FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of the Czech military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Czech military regulation. – Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to the Czech Republic are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Czech defense industry.

