Portugal?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts
Summary
Portugal?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
The Portuguese Defense budget will amount to US$2.7 billion in FY2020 increasing from US$2.5 billion in FY2019, continuing the trend in incrementally rising defense budgets across the historical period. The key factor pushing the increase is Portugal's commitment to NATO and the need to modernize for collective defense operations, although this will depend on receiving funding from Horizon Europe and the European Defense Fund.
This report offers detailed analysis of Portugal's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
The growth of Portuguese military expenditure is based on a the Strategic Concept of National Defense 2013 and reinforced in Defense 2020. The increased level of imports over the from 2018 onwards during the historic period was driven by the procurement of VAMTAC vehicles, AW 119 helicopters and the import of JDAM from the the US.
Scope
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –
– Portugal's defense budget: detailed analysis of Portugal's FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Portugal's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Portuguese military regulation. – Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Portugal are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years
– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Portuguese defense industry.
Reasons to Buy
– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Portuguese defense market over the next five years
– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Portuguese market and identify the opportunities offered.
– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
– Identify the major threats that are driving the Portuguese defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Portuguese government
– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available
Table of content
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Regulation
Military Doctrine and Strategy
Budgeting Process
Procurement Policy and Process
Security Environment
Primary Threat Perception
Political and Strategic Alliances
Defense Market
Budgetary Assessment
Current Acquisition Programs
Imports and Exports
Entry Strategy
Fleet Size
Fixed-Wing Platforms
Rotorcraft Platforms
Maritime Platforms
Land Platforms
Main Defense Companies
Embraer SA
Oshkosh Corp
Appendix
Macroeconomics
About this Report
