Portugal?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

Portugal?s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/5825336/-355

The Portuguese Defense budget will amount to US$2.7 billion in FY2020 increasing from US$2.5 billion in FY2019, continuing the trend in incrementally rising defense budgets across the historical period. The key factor pushing the increase is Portugal's commitment to NATO and the need to modernize for collective defense operations, although this will depend on receiving funding from Horizon Europe and the European Defense Fund.

This report offers detailed analysis of Portugal's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The growth of Portuguese military expenditure is based on a the Strategic Concept of National Defense 2013 and reinforced in Defense 2020. The increased level of imports over the from 2018 onwards during the historic period was driven by the procurement of VAMTAC vehicles, AW 119 helicopters and the import of JDAM from the the US.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Portugal's defense budget: detailed analysis of Portugal's FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Portugal's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Portuguese military regulation. – Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Portugal are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Portuguese defense industry.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Portuguese defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Portuguese market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Portuguese defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Portuguese government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/-355-5825336

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Regulation

Military Doctrine and Strategy

Budgeting Process

Procurement Policy and Process

Security Environment

Primary Threat Perception

Political and Strategic Alliances

Defense Market

Budgetary Assessment

Current Acquisition Programs

Imports and Exports

Entry Strategy

Fleet Size

Fixed-Wing Platforms

Rotorcraft Platforms

Maritime Platforms

Land Platforms

Main Defense Companies

Embraer SA

Oshkosh Corp

Appendix

Macroeconomics

About this Report

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/-355-5825336

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/