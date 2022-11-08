Aerospace and Defense Global Industry Almanac 2015-2024

Summary

Global Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– One should note that there are many sub-sections included in the military aerospace and defense market; too many to be included here. A complete list of all included sub-sections can be provided upon request.

– The civilian aerospace market is comprised of the revenues accrued by manufacturers from all civilian aerospace procurement.

– The military aerospace and defense market is comprised of the sum of the revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. This market is segmented to include military aircraft, military vehicles, naval vessels, and systems & ordnance. The military aircraft segment is comprised of aircraft engines, aviation MRO, defense helicopters, and military avionics, rotocraft, satellites, UAVs and others. The military vehicles segment is comprised of armored vehicles and related MRO operations, unmanned ground vehicles, vehicle armor and others. The naval vessels segment is comprised of maritime and border security, naval engines, naval vessels and related MRO operations, sumbarines and related MRO operations and any other undersea warfare. The systems & ordnance segment is comprised of ammunition, artillery, biometric systems, body armor, communications equipment, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, navigational systems, radars, It and computing systems, simulation systems, missiles and missile defense systems, all ordnance and guns, soldier modernization, communications, vetronics and others.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

– Figures presented in this report are calculated applying the “middle path” scenario – this is based on the current situation in countries where the epidemic burst first, like China as a model countries and the announcements made by governments, stating that the abnormal situation may last up to six months.

– The assumption has been made that after this time the economy will gradually go back to the levels recorded before the pandemics by the end of the year. It is also assumed that there is no widespread economic crisis as seen back in 2008 due to announced pay-outs across countries.

– At the moment of preparation of this report in April 2020 the economic implications of the lock downs of many economics are still very difficult to predict as there is no indication how long the pandemics could last, the number of sectors forced to stay closed and the scale of the governmental' aid involved. At the same time the weight of the pandemic seriousness is applied on the individual countries in this report based on death to population ratio recorded in countries.

– Majority of the industries will see the decline in volume of the goods and services offered by companies. Usually the lower demand would cause the decrease the prices level. However, amid many governments? ordered for many industries to lock down and so the supply chain is distorted that in great pictures mitigate the results of lower demand.

– Applied scenarios differ depending on the individual sector, however generally sectors which involves intensive manual labor and face to face interaction seem to be hit the most by present situation. On the other hand the internet based businesses as well as the producers of the vital, subsisted products and services seems to take advantages of the current events.

– The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,429.5bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2015 and 2019.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $711.5bn, equivalent to 49.8% of the market's overall value.

– The US is the world?s largest aerospace and defense market with a global market share of 36.8% and a market value over $525bn in 2019.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive Landscape

2. Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3. Global Aerospace & Defense

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

