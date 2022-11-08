Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide
Chemical Zirconium Oxide
Segment by Application
Refractory Materials and Casting
Advanced Ceramics and Special Products
Abrasive Material
Investment Casting
Dye and Pigment
By Company
Imerys
Saint-Gobain
Showa Denko
Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo
Doral(AFM)
Zircoa
Bengbu Zhongheng
Sanxiang Advanced Materials
Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia
Guangdong Orient
Jingjiehui Group
Jiaozuo Kelida
Zibo Guangtong Chemical
Zhejiang Zr-Valley
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide
1.2.3 Chemical Zirconium Oxide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Refractory Materials and Casting
1.3.3 Advanced Ceramics and Special Products
1.3.4 Abrasive Material
1.3.5 Investment Casting
1.3.6 Dye and Pigment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production
2.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Zirconium Oxid
