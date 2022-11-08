Phyto Squalane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant Squalane comes from olive oil,a natural skin oil.It has good oxidation resistance and thermal stability.Squalane is one of the most close to human sebum lipid, strong affinity, can be integrated with the human sebum membrane, the skin surface to form a layer of natural barrier, also can inhibit lipid peroxide, skin can effectively penetrate into the skin, and promote skin basal cell proliferation, to delay the ageing of the skin, improve and eliminate chloasma were obvious physiological effect;Squalane also opens up skin pores, improves blood circulation, increases cell metabolism, and helps repair damaged cells.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phyto Squalane in global, including the following market information:
Global Phyto Squalane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phyto Squalane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Phyto Squalane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phyto Squalane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phyto Squalane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phyto Squalane include Kishimoto, EFP, VESTAN, Maruha Nichiro, Arista Industries, Amyris, Sophim, Croda and Nucelis LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phyto Squalane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phyto Squalane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phyto Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phyto Squalane
Synthetic Squalane
Global Phyto Squalane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phyto Squalane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cream
Lotion
Makeup
Shampoo
Conditioner
Global Phyto Squalane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Phyto Squalane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phyto Squalane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phyto Squalane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phyto Squalane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Phyto Squalane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kishimoto
EFP
VESTAN
Maruha Nichiro
Arista Industries
Amyris
Sophim
Croda
Nucelis LLC
Caroiline
Clariant
The Innovation Company
Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH
Kuraray
NOF Group
Ineos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phyto Squalane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phyto Squalane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phyto Squalane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phyto Squalane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phyto Squalane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phyto Squalane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phyto Squalane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phyto Squalane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phyto Squalane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phyto Squalane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phyto Squalane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phyto Squalane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phyto Squalane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phyto Squalane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phyto Squalane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phyto Squalane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Phyto Squalane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Phyto Squalane
4.1.3
