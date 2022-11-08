Apparel Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Apparel Fabrics are various fabrics materials used in apparel industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Apparel Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Apparel Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Apparel Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Apparel Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Apparel Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Apparel Fabric include ALBINI, ALUMO, MONTI, TESTA, S.I.C, Acorn Fabrics, Veratex Lining, Sarvoday Textiles and Rughani Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Apparel Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Apparel Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Fibers

Chemical Fibers

Global Apparel Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men's Clothing

Women's Clothing

Kids' Clothing

Global Apparel Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Apparel Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Apparel Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Apparel Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Apparel Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALBINI

ALUMO

MONTI

TESTA

S.I.C

Acorn Fabrics

Veratex Lining

Sarvoday Textiles

Rughani Brothers

Bombay Rayon

Tuni Textiles

Ginitex

Ghatte Brothers

Lutai

Youngor

Lianfa

Xinle

Dingshun

Sunshine

WeiQiao

Dormeuil

Scabal

Holland & Sherry

Zegna

RUYI

Hengli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Apparel Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Apparel Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Apparel Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Apparel Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Apparel Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Apparel Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Apparel Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Apparel Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Apparel Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Apparel Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Apparel Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apparel Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Apparel Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apparel Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apparel Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apparel Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Apparel Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Fibers

