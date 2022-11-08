Global Industrial Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Paints market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder
Pre-treatmen
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Shipping Industry
Transportation Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Other
By Company
AkzoNobel N.V.
BASF
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint Holdings
RPM International
The Sherwin-Williams
Kansai Paint
The Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Jotun A/S
Roto Polymers And Chemicals
NOROO Paint & Coatings
Weilburger Coatings GmbH
The Chemours Company
Milliken & Company
Whitford Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.2.4 Powder
1.2.5 Pre-treatmen
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Shipping Industry
1.3.4 Transportation Industry
1.3.5 Metallurgical Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Paints Production
2.1 Global Industrial Paints Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Paints Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Paints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Paints Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Paints Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Paints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Paints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Paints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Paints Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Paints Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Industrial Paints Sales by Region (2017-2
