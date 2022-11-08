Semi-synthetic Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Apparel Fabrics are various fabrics materials used in apparel industries. This report studies on the Semi-synthetic Fiber for Apparel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi-synthetic Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Semi-synthetic Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semi-synthetic Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acetate Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi-synthetic Fiber include ALBINI, ALUMO, MONTI, TESTA, S.I.C, Acorn Fabrics, Veratex Lining, Sarvoday Textiles and Rughani Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi-synthetic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acetate Fiber

Triacetate Fiber

Vinegar Rayon

Others

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men's Clothing

Women's Clothing

Kids' Clothing

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi-synthetic Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi-synthetic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi-synthetic Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Semi-synthetic Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALBINI

ALUMO

MONTI

TESTA

S.I.C

Acorn Fabrics

Veratex Lining

Sarvoday Textiles

Rughani Brothers

Bombay Rayon

Tuni Textiles

Ginitex

Ghatte Brothers

Lutai

Youngor

Lianfa

Xinle

Dingshun

Sunshine

WeiQiao

Dormeuil

Scabal

Holland & Sherry

Zegna

RUYI

Hengli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semi-synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semi-synthetic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi-synthetic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi-synthetic Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-synthetic Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi-synthetic Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi-synthetic Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

