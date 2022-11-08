Afghanistan Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Summary

Afghanistan Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key defense expenditure drivers, key procurement programs and major challenges faced by market participants.

Building up Afghanistan's security apparatus to the point that they can adequately assume control over the nation's security is essential for the eventual withdrawal of US Army troops which has necessitated the need for a strong and efficient Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDSF). This has made crucial for the Afghan military to have an arsenal of advanced arms and ammunitions to combat terrorist activities, which is expected to compel the government to boost the defense expenditure during the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Afghan defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Highlights

– Disputes with neighbouring countries, drug war and the armed forces mordernization programs are expected to drive the defense expenditure over the forecast period.

– Armored vehicles, and aircrafts accounted for major share of defense equipment imports for Afghanistan during 2015-2019.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Afghan defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Afghanistan 's defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns.

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years.

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Afghan defense industry.

Table of content

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2020-2025

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

A-29 Super Tucano

Md-530f

UG-60A Black Hawk

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Afghanistan

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

