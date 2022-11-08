Armored Vehicles – COVID-19 Sector Impact Analysis
Summary
The Armored Vehicles market has managed to show some degree of resilience to COVID-19 impact compared to the aviation industry with the impact mostly being a supply-side, not a demand-side, shock. Manufacturers of armored vehicles had to shut down their production lines to implement safety measures. At the same time they had to mitigate the risks of a supply chain that was weakened due to the lack of adequate financial means. Governments supported industry in the form of accelerated payments and continuation of orders. That benefited manufacturers and their supply chains, but also helped sustain the ongoing overseas and internal operations (France, the US, UK are engaged overseas, while forces have been assigned to mitigate the COVID-19 or other disaster relief crises), rotations (e.g. US forces in Eastern Europe) and exercises overseas in which many forces are engaged in (e.g. UK, US, France).
Key Highlights
– Primary Factors determining the impact of COVID-19 on the Armored Vehicles sector.
– Exposure Limitation through Supply Chain Protection
– Main Clients Backlogs
Scope
In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –
– The report is to understand the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Armored Vehicles sector.
– This report provides insight into the current state of play, offers a look at Business exposure and impact on the state of production line due to COVID-19.
– The report includes an insightful industry analysis of the COVID-19 Impact on the Armored Vehicles sector.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Scorecard
Sector Overview
Key market impact mitigation
Key US Armored Vehicles Events and Contracts Awards
GlobalData Job Filings Data
Companies by Revenues 2015-2019
Market Leaders: Sentiment Analysis
Market Landscape Changes and Drivers
Annexe: COVID-19 Polls
