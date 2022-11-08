Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Healthcare & Dental Industry
Academic Institutions
Others
By Company
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
SLM
3D Systems
Arcam AB
ReaLizer
Renishaw
Exone
Wuhan Binhu
Bright Laser Technologies
Huake 3D
Syndaya
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
1.2.3 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Aerospace Industry
1.3.4 Healthcare & Dental Industry
1.3.5 Academic Institutions
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production
2.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Materials for Additive Manufacturing Sales Estimates a
