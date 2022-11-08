Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Industrial
Hospitality
Commercial
Institutional
By Company
SAS International (UK)
Rockfon (US)
USG Corporation (US)
Knauf AMF (Germany)
Armstrong (USA)
Saint-Gobain (France)
Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)
OWA Ceiling Systems (Germany)
Siniat (Belgium)
Shanghai Simon Wall Ceiling (China)
Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling(China)
Ouraohua (China)
Architectural Surfaces(US)
Grenzebach BSH (Germany)
Gordon Incorporated (US)
Techno Ceiling (India)
Norton Industries(US)
DAIKEN Corporation (Japan)
Yoshino Gypsum
National Gypsum
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
1.2.3 PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Hospitality
1.3.5 Commercial
1.3.6 Institutional
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Production
2.1 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gypsum Ceili
