Global Cement Backer Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cement Backer Board market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cement Backer Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
1/4? Board
3/8? Board
1/2? Board
Others
Segment by Application
Floors
Walls
Ceilings
Others
By Company
James Hardie
USG Corporation
Allura (Elementia)
Custom Building Products
GAF
National Gypsum Company
Johns Manville
SCG Building Materials
CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)
Nichiha
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cement Backer Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cement Backer Board Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 1/4? Board
1.2.3 3/8? Board
1.2.4 1/2? Board
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cement Backer Board Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floors
1.3.3 Walls
1.3.4 Ceilings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cement Backer Board Production
2.1 Global Cement Backer Board Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cement Backer Board Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cement Backer Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cement Backer Board Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cement Backer Board Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cement Backer Board Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cement Backer Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cement Backer Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cement Backer Board Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cement Backer Board Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cement Backer Board Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cement Backer Board
