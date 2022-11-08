Vietnam Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026
Summary
Vietnam Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key defense expenditure drivers, key procurement programs and major challenges faced by market participants.
The Vietnamese defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 4 74 over the historic period and stood at US 5 3 billion in 2021. Territorial claims in the South China Sea and the increasing strength and assertiveness of the Chinese armed forces have spurred the Vietnamese government to enhance its military capabilities.
This report offers detailed analysis of the Vietnamese defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Disputes with neighbouring countries, and the armed forces mordernization programs are expected to drive the defense expenditure over the forecast period.
Naval Vessels, aircraft, missiles accounted for major share of defense equipment imports for Vietnam during 2015-2019.
Scope
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –
– The Vietnamese defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Vietnam's defense industry during 2022-2026, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns.
– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.
– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years.
– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.
– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Vietnamese defense industry.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Defense Budget Assessment
Budgeting Process
Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
Military Doctrine And Security Environment
Military Doctrine And Strategy
Primary Threat Perception
Political And Strategic Alliances
Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario
Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
Procurement Policy And Process
Market Regulations
Market Entry Route
Key Challenges
Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Vietnamese Defense Market
Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
Market Attractiveness, 2021-2026
Top Defense Segments By Value
Import And Export Market Dynamics
Import Market Dynamics
Defense Platform Acquisitions
Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
Su-57
Yak-130
Heron UAV
Fleet Size
Competitive Landscape
Defense Companies Operating In Vietnam
Main Defense Companies
Appendix
About This Report
