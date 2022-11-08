Global Back Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Back Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Back Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
1 Component Paste BG
1 Component Liquid BG
2 Component BG
Segment by Application
Project
Retail
By Company
DAVCO
Laticrete
Nippon Paint
Tammy
Chen Guang
Saint Gobain Weber
Bostik
Oriental Yuhong
Sika
Yuchuan
Wasper
EasyPlas
Vibon
Doborn
Kaben
MAPEI
Henkel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Back Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Back Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 1 Component Paste BG
1.2.3 1 Component Liquid BG
1.2.4 2 Component BG
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Back Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Project
1.3.3 Retail
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Back Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Back Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Back Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Back Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Back Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Back Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Back Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Back Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Back Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Back Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Back Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Back Adhesive Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Back Adhesive by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Back Adhesive Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Back Adhesive Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
