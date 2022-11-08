Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The advanced materials in the ceramic 3D printing category are represented primarily by technical ceramics such as alumina, zirconia and other silicon-based advanced ceramic materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Materials for 3D Printing in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Advanced Materials for 3D Printing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastics and Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Materials for 3D Printing include BASF, Evonik Industries, Arevo, DuPont and Materialise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Materials for 3D Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastics and Polymers

Ceramics

Metals

Others

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Medical

Other

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Materials for 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Materials for 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Materials for 3D Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Advanced Materials for 3D Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik Industries

Arevo

DuPont

Materialise

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

