3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photopolymers are light sensitive polymeric materials, which changes their physical or chemical properties when exposed to the light sources. These polymers have been widely used in 3D printing technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers include Stratasys, Materialise, 3D Systems, BASF, HP, Protolabs, Evonik Industries, EOS and Ultimaker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLA

ABS

PC

Nylon

Photopolymer

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

BASF

HP

Protolabs

Evonik Industries

EOS

Ultimaker

Formlabs

EnvisionTEC

Voxeljet

DSM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printing Plastics and Photopolymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Plastics and Ph

