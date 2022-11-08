Next Generation Refrigerants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

To reduce the climate-change impact, the introduction of next generation low GWP refrigerants are becoming more popular and ones that are raising the bar on energy efficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Next Generation Refrigerants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next Generation Refrigerants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Refrigerants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Refrigerants include AGC, Arkema, Daikin Industries, Honeywell, DuPont, SRF, Tazzetti, Panasonic and Trane. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Refrigerants

Hydrofluoroolefins

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Next Generation Refrigerants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Next Generation Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC

Arkema

Daikin Industries

Honeywell

DuPont

SRF

Tazzetti

Panasonic

Trane

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Refrigerants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Refrigerants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Next Generation Refrigerants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Refrigerants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Next Generation Refrigerants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Next Generation Refrigerants Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

