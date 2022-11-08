Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Continuous fiber composites are segregated based on fiber type, namely glass fiber, carbon fiber and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace in global, including the following market information:

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace companies in 2021 (%)

The global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace include Cytec Solvay Group, Gurit Holding, Hexcel, TenCate Advanced Composites, Toray Industries, Safran and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Primary Structure

Secondary Structure

Aircraft Interior

Aircraft Engine

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit Holding

Hexcel

TenCate Advanced Composites

Toray Industries

Safran

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Continuous Fiber Composites in Aerospace Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C

