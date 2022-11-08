Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An intermediate bulk container is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers include Mauser Group, Greif, Schutz Container Systems, Industrial Container Services, Rahway Steel Drum, Clouds Drums, Sealed Air, Mondi Group and Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers
Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage Industries
Pharmaceutical Industry
Agriculture Industry
Others
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mauser Group
Greif
Schutz Container Systems
Industrial Container Services
Rahway Steel Drum
Clouds Drums
Sealed Air
Mondi Group
Shandong Anthente New Materials Technology
Qingdao LAF Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Intermediate Bulk Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Int
