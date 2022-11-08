Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Aerospace and Defense – Thematic Research

Summary

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are rapidly evolving and are of paramount importance for the defense industry. Those who become leaders in its adoption will benefit immensely. AI technology could make military operations more efficient, accurate and powerful, while also offering long-term cost-cutting potential. The future of war looks like an AI-assisted one, where human and machine work together, with AI conducting specific tasks more effectively than a person ever could.

The impact of AI in defense is enormous. Those looking to get ahead must recognize not only the benefits it will bring, but the challenges it will create, and perhaps more importantly, how to adapt to overcome these challenges. As AI in defense increases, so does the number of ethical questions, particularly around autonomous weapon systems. Additionally, the complexity of the defense acquisition process is a deterrent for some commercial companies to partner with governments, and cooperation on both sides is vital for technology procurement.

Both the Chinese and Russian governments have detailed their plans to dominate AI, and AI's rapid progress makes it a powerful tool from economic, political, and military standpoints. As with any military technology, the prospect of falling behind may put those who do not recognize the potential that AI offers at a clear disadvantage. Finding the right structural shift to accelerate AI adoption is crucial for governments.

Using the information in this report, you can formulate an AI strategy for your business.

Key Highlights

– Potential AI applications in the defense industry are numerous and appealing. AI is not only about speed but also the precision and efficiency of military decision-making. It's a race to develop, procure and field AI solutions faster than the competition.

– AI will play an integral role both on and off the battlefield. Applications range from autonomous weapons, drone swarms and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), to other functions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics and cyber operations.

– The amount of information being created by modern militaries is often referred to as a data deluge. The problem is significant, vexing, and, given the current pace of acceleration, technologically intimidating. AI-assisted intelligence analysis can help to ease this pressure, by accurately analyzing and proving insights from the information contained within large datasets.

– AI integration is an ethical and cultural challenge. From a humanitarian standpoint, the ethical issues raised by the prospect of killer robots are numerous. Conversely, there seems to be a cultural divide between commercial companies and governments, slowing the rate of AI adoption.

Scope

– Briefings on AI?s seven most important technologies: machine learning, data science, conversational platforms, computer vision, AI chips, smart robots, and context-aware computing.

– Analysis of how different AI technologies can be used to help overcome current challenges facing the defense industry, along with the challenges posed by the integration of AI within defense.

– An assessmentof the impact that AI is having, and will have, on the defense industry for both OEMs and militaries.

– Case studies, analyzing sector-specific applications of AI within defense, including information on the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), an organization responsible for harnessing the ?transformative potential of AI technology for the benefit of America's national security.?

– Company profiles of the leading adopters and specialist vendors of AI in defense and their competitive position within the AI landscape.

– thematic sector scorecard ranking the activity of defense companies in AI and other vital themes disrupting their industry. This is informed by comprehensive tracking of AI-related deals, job openings, patent ownership, company news, financial and marketing statements.

Reasons to Buy

– Prioritize investments in the various areas of AI, which will deliver the best results for your business. We provide recommendations on which areas of the value chain you should focus on and highlight the parts you can confidently ignore.

– Benchmark your company against 79 other companies in the defense industry in terms of how prepared each business is for AI adoption. An independent view of how companies rank against competitors predicts the success of defense companies in the next 2-5 years.

– Efficiently source specialist AI vendors in defense and potential partners by accessing information on over 20 companies including SparkCognition, Palantir, and Cylance.

– Formulate marketing messages that resonate with buyers in the defense industry by identifying the key challenges that the industry faces and understanding how AI is impacting the industry.

