Germany Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026
Summary
Germany Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026' report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
Germany's defense budget for FY2021 is set at US$57.5 bn, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate from 2020 of 9.7%. Defense spending is expected to grow over the forecast period with the country's prioritization of defense expenditure, as the country recovers from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This overall upward trajectory will witness Germany's total defense budget grow slowly FY2026, rising to US$58.0 billion with a CAGR of -0.04% for the forecast period.
Over the forecast period, one of the main factors in particular driving defense spending is the need to modernise its standing fleet and increase its readiness levels. Further to this, international pressure from allies to increase defense spending will remain and thus Germany will be driven to continue to invest in defense in order to maintain key international alliances.
This report offers detailed analysis of Germany's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Germany will continue to invest in key defense programs despite the economic challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these procurement programs are driven by Germany's desire to paritcipate in European defense integration – for example, the development of the Eurofighter Typhoon is led by the European consortium Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.
Scope
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –
– Germany's defense budget: detailed analysis of Germany's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Germany's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Germay's military regulation.
– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Germany are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years
– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the German defense industry.
Table of content
Executive Summary
Defense Budget Assessment
Budgeting Process
Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
Military Doctrine And Security Environment
Military Doctrine And Strategy
Primary Threat Perception
Political And Strategic Alliances
Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario
Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
Procurement Policy And Process
Market Regulations and Market Entry Route
Key Challenges
Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships
Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
Market Attractiveness, 2020 2025
Top Defense Segments By Value
Import And Export Market Dynamics
Import Market Dynamics
Export Market Dynamics
Defense Platform Acquisitions
Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
MKS 180
Eurofighter Typhoon
Puma
A400M Atlas
MAWS
FCAS
Maritime Patrol Aircraft
RMMV
Fleet Size
Competitive Landscape
Defense Companies Operating In Germany
Main Defense Companies
Appendix
About This Report
