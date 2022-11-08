Germany Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Summary

Germany Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026' report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Germany's defense budget for FY2021 is set at US$57.5 bn, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate from 2020 of 9.7%. Defense spending is expected to grow over the forecast period with the country's prioritization of defense expenditure, as the country recovers from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This overall upward trajectory will witness Germany's total defense budget grow slowly FY2026, rising to US$58.0 billion with a CAGR of -0.04% for the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, one of the main factors in particular driving defense spending is the need to modernise its standing fleet and increase its readiness levels. Further to this, international pressure from allies to increase defense spending will remain and thus Germany will be driven to continue to invest in defense in order to maintain key international alliances.

This report offers detailed analysis of Germany's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Germany will continue to invest in key defense programs despite the economic challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these procurement programs are driven by Germany's desire to paritcipate in European defense integration – for example, the development of the Eurofighter Typhoon is led by the European consortium Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Germany's defense budget: detailed analysis of Germany's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Germany's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Germay's military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Germany are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the German defense industry.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations and Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2020 2025

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

MKS 180

Eurofighter Typhoon

Puma

A400M Atlas

MAWS

FCAS

Maritime Patrol Aircraft

RMMV

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Germany

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

