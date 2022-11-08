Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phenolic Resin-Based Paint market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alcohol Solubility
Oil Solubility
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Others
By Company
Showa Denko Group
Georgia-Pacific Resins
Plenco
SI-Group
Kolon Chemical
Prefere Resins
Sumitomo
DIC
UCP Chemicals
Huttenes Albertus
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcohol Solubility
1.2.3 Oil Solubility
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenolic Resin-Based Paint Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
