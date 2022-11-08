Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wide Mouth Bottle
Small Mouth Bottle
Spray Mouth Bottle
Other
Segment by Application
Liquid Cosmetics Use
Cream Cosmetics Use
Powder and Massive Cosmetics Use
Other
By Company
Amcor
Brimar Packaging
Collcap
The Packaging Company
Libo Cosmetics
Albea
HCP Packaging
Aptar Beauty+Home
Cosmopak
Rexam Plc.
Rieke Packaging Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wide Mouth Bottle
1.2.3 Small Mouth Bottle
1.2.4 Spray Mouth Bottle
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Liquid Cosmetics Use
1.3.3 Cream Cosmetics Use
1.3.4 Powder and Massive Cosmetics Use
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Production
2.1 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetic & Perfumery Glass Bottle Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecas
