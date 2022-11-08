Global Thermosetting Polyimide Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermosetting Polyimide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermosetting Polyimide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Extrusion Molding
Hot Compression Molding
Direct Forming
Isotactic Pressing
Other
Segment by Application
3D Printing
Aerospace
Chemical Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Water Treatment
Healthcare
Other
By Company
DowDuPont
Mitsui Chemicals
SABIC
Saint Gobain
General
Toray International
Taimide
Shinmax Technology
Stratasys
3E Etese
Arakawa Chemica
Kaneka High Tech Materials
Nitto Denko
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermosetting Polyimide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extrusion Molding
1.2.3 Hot Compression Molding
1.2.4 Direct Forming
1.2.5 Isotactic Pressing
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 3D Printing
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Water Treatment
1.3.8 Healthcare
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Production
2.1 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermosetting Polyimide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
