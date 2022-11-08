Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Thermosetting Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermosetting Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxies Plastics

Phenolic Plastics

Amino Plastics

Other

Segment by Application

Furniture

Construction

Automotive

Packing

Other

By Company

BASF SE

Bayer MaterialScience

DowDuPont

Ineos Abs

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Celanese

Chevron Phillips Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

Daicel

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Royal DSM

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Solvay Plastics

Lanxess

LG Chem

3M

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastic

Polyplastic

Teijin Chemicals

A. Schulman

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermosetting Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxies Plastics

1.2.3 Phenolic Plastics

1.2.4 Amino Plastics

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Furniture

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Packing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production

2.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Thermosetting Plas

