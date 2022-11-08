Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermosetting Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermosetting Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxies Plastics
Phenolic Plastics
Amino Plastics
Other
Segment by Application
Furniture
Construction
Automotive
Packing
Other
By Company
BASF SE
Bayer MaterialScience
DowDuPont
Ineos Abs
Asahi Kasei
Arkema
Celanese
Chevron Phillips Chemical
LyondellBasell Industries
Daicel
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries
Royal DSM
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Solvay Plastics
Lanxess
LG Chem
3M
Mitsubishi Engineering Plastic
Polyplastic
Teijin Chemicals
A. Schulman
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermosetting Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxies Plastics
1.2.3 Phenolic Plastics
1.2.4 Amino Plastics
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Packing
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production
2.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermosetting Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermosetting Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Thermosetting Plastic Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Thermosetting Plas
