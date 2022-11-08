Global Recyclate PET Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Recyclate PET market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recyclate PET market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PET Staple Fibre
PET Straps
PET Sheets or Films
Other
Segment by Application
Food and Non-Food Packaging
Building Materials
Other
By Company
Centriforce Products
Dennison Plastics
DS Smith Recycling
Dutch Pet Recycling
EcoStar
Equipolymers
G.E.T Recycling
Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi
ITW Poly Recycling
JBF Global
JFC Plastics
Krones Group
Libolon
Lotte Chemical
Phoenix Technologies
PolyQuest
Reliance Industries
UAB Repro-Pet
Verdeco Recycling
Foss Manufacturing
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recyclate PET Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PET Staple Fibre
1.2.3 PET Straps
1.2.4 PET Sheets or Films
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Non-Food Packaging
1.3.3 Building Materials
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recyclate PET Production
2.1 Global Recyclate PET Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recyclate PET Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recyclate PET Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recyclate PET Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recyclate PET Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Recyclate PET Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recyclate PET Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Recyclate PET Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Recyclate PET by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Recyclate PET Revenue by Region
