Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glazed Tiles
Whole Body Tiles
Polishing Tiles
Vitrified Tiles
Other
Segment by Application
Non-residential
Residential
By Company
Mohawk Industries
Grupo Lamosa
RAK Ceramics
Johnson Tiles
Somany Ceramics
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde
Kajaria Ceramics
Saudi Ceramic Company
Dynasty Cerami 58Public Company
Gerflor
Mosa
Nitco Tiles
Grespania
AGL
Foshan Sunvin Ceramics
Kano Corporation
Ceramiche Marca Corona
Orient Bell
Overland Ceramics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glazed Tiles
1.2.3 Whole Body Tiles
1.2.4 Polishing Tiles
1.2.5 Vitrified Tiles
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Non-residential
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Production
2.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Sale
