Global A-Glass Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
A-Glass Fibers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global A-Glass Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
General-purpose A-Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose A-Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
Construction
Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other
By Company
Owens Corning
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Jushi Group
Nippon Electric Glass
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
Johns Manville
Lanxess
CPIC
Ahlstrom
Changzhou Tianma Group
Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 A-Glass Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General-purpose A-Glass Fibers
1.2.3 Special-Purpose A-Glass Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global A-Glass Fibers Production
2.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global A-Glass Fibers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global A-Glass Fibers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global A-Glass Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global A-Glass Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global A-Glass Fibers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global A-Glass Fibers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales A-Glass Fibers by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global A-Glass Fibers Revenue by Regio
