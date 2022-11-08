Latvia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026
Summary
Latvia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026, this report provides an overview of the Latvian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.
Key future programs include the aqusition of Black Hawks, as well as purchases of Spike missiles and UGV's.
This report predicts future Latvian defense expenditures, and includes the likely affect of COVID-19 on the market.
Key Highlights
– The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Latvian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.
– This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competetive landscape.
Scope
– Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.
– In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2026, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.
– This report of part of our network of country research reports.
Table of content
Executive Summary
Defense Budget Assessment
Budgeting Process
Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
Military Doctrine And Security Environment
Military Doctrine And Strategy
Primary Threat Perception
Secondary Threats
External Threats
Political And Strategic Alliances
Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
Procurement Policy And Process
Market Regulations
Key Challenges
Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Latvia Defense Market
Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
Market Attractiveness, 2021 20256
Top Defense Segments By Value
Import And Export Market Dynamics
Import Market Dynamics
Defense Platform Acquisitions
Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
Black Hawks
iMUGS
Fleet Size
Competitive Landscape
Defense Companies Operating In Latvia
Main Defense Companies
Appendix
About This Report
