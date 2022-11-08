Global Degradable Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Degradable Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Degradable Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Polycaprolactone (PCL)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Waste Bags
Agricultural Films
Disposable Tablewares
Medical
Others
By Company
BASF
Toray
Mitsubishi Chemical
DuPont
Corbion
Eastman
NatureWorks
Futerro
Toyobo
Biome Technologies
Plantic Technologies
Bio-On
Meredian
Jiuding Biological
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Degradable Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
1.2.3 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
1.2.4 Polycaprolactone (PCL)
1.2.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Waste Bags
1.3.4 Agricultural Films
1.3.5 Disposable Tablewares
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Degradable Materials Production
2.1 Global Degradable Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Degradable Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Degradable Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Degradable Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Degradable Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Degradable Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Degradable Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Degradable Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2
