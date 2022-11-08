Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Scope and Market Size

RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172551/automotive-aluminum-wheel

Segment by Type

Casting

Forging

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CITIC Dicastal

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Borbet

Iochpe-Maxion

Alcoa

Wanfeng Auto

Lizhong Group

Topy Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

YHI

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDAutomotive Aluminum Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Dynamics

1.5.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Trends

1.5.2Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Drivers

1.5.3Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Challenges

1.5.4Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofAutomotive Aluminum Wheel in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaAutomotive Aluminum Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CITIC Dicastal

7.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

7.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

7.2 Ronal Wheels

7.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ronal Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ronal Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

7.3 Superior Industries

7.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Superior Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Superior Industries Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

7.4 Borbet

7.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borbet Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Borbet Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

7.5 Iochpe-Maxion

7.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

7.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

7.6 Alcoa

7.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.6.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.7 Wanfeng Auto

7.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wanfeng Auto Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.7.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

7.8 Lizhong Group

7.8.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lizhong Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lizhong Group Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.8.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

7.9 Topy Group

7.9.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Topy Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Topy Group Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Topy Group Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.9.5 Topy Group Recent Development

7.10 Enkei Wheels

7.10.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

7.10.2 Enkei Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Enkei Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.10.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Jinfei

7.11.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Automotive Aluminum Wheel Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

7.12 Accuride

7.12.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.12.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Accuride Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Accuride Products Offered

7.12.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.13 YHI

7.13.1 YHI Corporation Information

7.13.2 YHI Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 YHI Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 YHI Products Offered

7.13.5 YHI Recent Development

7.14 Yueling Wheels

7.14.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yueling Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yueling Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yueling Wheels Products Offered

7.14.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

7.15 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

7.15.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Automotive Aluminum Wheel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Automotive Aluminum Wheel Distributors

8.3Automotive Aluminum Wheel Production Mode & Process

8.4Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales Channels

8.4.2Automotive Aluminum Wheel Distributors

8.5Automotive Aluminum Wheel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172551/automotive-aluminum-wheel

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States