Global Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market ? Trends & Forecast, 2022-2028

Introduction

Helicopter tourism is a new dimension of tourism. The tours are offered to the passengers/tourists by the helicopters over the popular places or less crowded places, in a country, giving them a private time and an opportunity to take innovative photographs from the sky. The growth of helicopter tourism market is influenced by the growing demand for decline of crude oil prices, increasing use of commercial helicopters, growing popularity of helicopter travel and rise in tourism. The market is expected to experience growth opportunities with the increase in alliance between the helicopters and resorts, evolution of unmanned helicopter tourism and integration of big data with helicopters.

The global helicopter tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of helicopter tourism market include Airbus (Netherlands), Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (Texas), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Russian Helicopters (Moscow), Sikorsky (U.S.), Aviation Industry Corporation of China (China), Enstrom Helicopter Corp. (Michigan), MD Helicopters, Inc. (Arizona), Robinson Helicopter Company (California) and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey).

Objective of global helicopter tourism market Analysis & Forecast, from 2021 to 2028

? To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments, with respect to regional markets and their key countries

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on tourism type and ownership.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

? Manufactures

? Raw materials suppliers

? Aftermarket suppliers

? Research institute & education institute

? Potential investors

? Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

? On the basis of tourism type, the market has been segmented as customized tourism and general tourism. Customized tourism is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.28 % during the forecast period.

? On the basis of ownership, the market has been segmented as Fractional Ownership, Charter Service and Joint ownership agreements. Joint ownership agreements are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.57 % during the forecast period.

? North America dominated the global helicopter tourism market with 34.13% of share in 2021, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 266.4 million by 2028.

The regional analysis also includes –

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Chile

o Rest of South America

? Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 12

2 Introduction 14

2.1 Definition 14

2.2 Scope of the Study 14

2.3 Assumptions 14

2.4 Market Structure 15

3 Research Methodology 16

3.1 Research Process 16

3.2 Primary Research 17

3.3 Secondary Research 17

3.4 Market Size Estimation 17

3.5 Forecast Model 19

4 Market Dynamics 20

4.1 Drivers 20

4.1.1 Decline of crude oil prices 20

4.1.2 Increasing usage of Commercial Helicopters 21

4.1.3 Growing popularity of helicopter travel 21

4.1.4 Rise in Tourism 22

4.2 Challenges 23

4.2.1 Cost linked with helicopter tours 23

4.2.2 Inconveniences associated with helicopters 23

4.2.3 Mounting number of accidents 24

4.2.4 Stringent government regulations 24

4.3 Opportunities 24

4.3.1 Alliance between the helicopters and resorts 24

4.3.2 Evolution of unmanned helicopter tourism 25

4.3.3 Integration of big data with helicopters 25

5 Market Factor Analysis 27

5.1 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis 27

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants 27

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 28

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers 28

5.1.4 Threat of Substitute 28

5.1.5 Rivalry 28

6 Patent Trends 29

7 Global Helicopter Tourism Market, By Tourism Type 32

7.1 Overview 33

7.2 Customized Tourism 33

7.3 General Tourism 34

8 Global Helicopter Tourism Market, By Ownership 36

8.1 Overview 37

8.2 Fractional Ownership 37

8.3 Charter Service 37

8.4 Joint ownership agreements 38

9 Global Helicopter Tourism Market, By Region 40

9.1 Introduction 41

9.2 North America 43

9.2.1 U.S. 46

9.2.2 Canada 47

9.2.3

