Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cellulosic Fibre market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellulosic Fibre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Natural Cellulose Fibers
Man-made Cellulose Fibers
Segment by Application
Textiles & Clothing
Non-Wovens, Industrial
Other
By Company
Grasim Industries Limited
Lenzing AG
Sateri Holdings
Tangshan Sanyou Group
Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.
Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Shandong Helon Textile
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cellulosic Fibre Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Cellulose Fibers
1.2.3 Man-made Cellulose Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textiles & Clothing
1.3.3 Non-Wovens, Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production
2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cellulosic Fibre by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue
