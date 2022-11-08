Uncategorized

Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Cellulosic Fibre market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellulosic Fibre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural Cellulose Fibers

Man-made Cellulose Fibers

Segment by Application

Textiles & Clothing

Non-Wovens, Industrial

Other

By Company

Grasim Industries Limited

Lenzing AG

Sateri Holdings

Tangshan Sanyou Group

Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Shandong Helon Textile

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cellulosic Fibre Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Cellulose Fibers
1.2.3 Man-made Cellulose Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textiles & Clothing
1.3.3 Non-Wovens, Industrial
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production
2.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cellulosic Fibre Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cellulosic Fibre by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Cellulosic Fibre Revenue

 

