Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermoset Molding Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoset Molding Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Phenolic Resin
Epoxy Resin
Polyester Resin
Urea Formaldehyde Resin
Melamine Formaldehyde Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Others
By Company
Ashland
BASF
Eastman
Evonik Industries
Hexion
Huntsman
Kolon Industries
Plenco
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Hitachi Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Phenolic Resin
1.2.3 Epoxy Resin
1.2.4 Polyester Resin
1.2.5 Urea Formaldehyde Resin
1.2.6 Melamine Formaldehyde Resin
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Production
2.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermoset Molding
