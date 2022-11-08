Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Plastic
Thermosetting Plastic
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Construction
Electricals & Electronics
Others
By Company
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
Hexion
Celanese
RTP
Sumitomo Bakelite
Evonik
Daicel
Kolon
Denka
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Plastic
1.2.3 Thermosetting Plastic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wind Energy
1.3.3 Transportation
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Electricals & Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Production
2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics C
