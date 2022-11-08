Global Construction Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Construction Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermoplastics
Thermosetting Plastics
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
DuPont
BASF
DOW
Borealis
DSM
Solvay
Arkema
PetroChina
Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
Dragon Building Products
Sinomach General
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Construction Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermoplastics
1.2.3 Thermosetting Plastics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Construction Plastics Production
2.1 Global Construction Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Construction Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Construction Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Construction Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Construction Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Construction Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Construction Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Construction Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Construction Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Construction Plastics Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Construction Plastics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Construction Plastics by Region
