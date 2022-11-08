Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Styrene acrylonitrile resin is a copolymer plastic consisting of styrene and acrylonitrile.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Copolymers Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Styrene Copolymers Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Styrene Copolymers Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Suspension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Styrene Copolymers Resin include Merck, Samsung Cheil Industries, INEOS, Chi Mei, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical, China National Petroleum, SABIC, Formosa Plastics and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Styrene Copolymers Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Suspension
Emulsion
Others
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Goods
Electrical & Electronic Appliances
Packaging
Automotive
Building & Construction
Others
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck
Samsung Cheil Industries
INEOS
Chi Mei
Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical
China National Petroleum
SABIC
Formosa Plastics
Toray
Tianjin Dagu Chemicals
PetroChina
Styron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Styrene Copolymers Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Copolymers Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Copolymers Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies
4 S
