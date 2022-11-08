Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene acrylonitrile resin is a copolymer plastic consisting of styrene and acrylonitrile.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene Copolymers Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Styrene Copolymers Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene Copolymers Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Suspension Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Copolymers Resin include Merck, Samsung Cheil Industries, INEOS, Chi Mei, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical, China National Petroleum, SABIC, Formosa Plastics and Toray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene Copolymers Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Suspension

Emulsion

Others

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronic Appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Others

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Styrene Copolymers Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Samsung Cheil Industries

INEOS

Chi Mei

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

China National Petroleum

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Toray

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

PetroChina

Styron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene Copolymers Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene Copolymers Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Copolymers Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Copolymers Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Copolymers Resin Companies

4 S

