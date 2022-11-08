Flip Top Vial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flip top vials are easy to open and close. Flip top vials are bottles or vessels that offers a leak-proof, air-tight and controlled environment which helps in maintaining product stability and enhances the shelf life of the product. Flip top vials are generally made up of plastic or glass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flip Top Vial in global, including the following market information:
Global Flip Top Vial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flip Top Vial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pcs)
Global top five Flip Top Vial companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flip Top Vial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Flip Top Vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flip Top Vial include 3M, AptarGroup, Ecolopharm, Schott AG, Filtration Group Corporation, Sorbead India, Adelphi Group, Gerresheimer and MedicoPack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flip Top Vial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flip Top Vial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Flip Top Vial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Flip Top Vial
Glass Flip Top Vial
Global Flip Top Vial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Flip Top Vial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry
Others
Global Flip Top Vial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Flip Top Vial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flip Top Vial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flip Top Vial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flip Top Vial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
Key companies Flip Top Vial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
AptarGroup
Ecolopharm
Schott AG
Filtration Group Corporation
Sorbead India
Adelphi Group
Gerresheimer
MedicoPack
Amcor
Pacific Vials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flip Top Vial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flip Top Vial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flip Top Vial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flip Top Vial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flip Top Vial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flip Top Vial Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flip Top Vial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flip Top Vial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flip Top Vial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flip Top Vial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flip Top Vial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flip Top Vial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flip Top Vial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flip Top Vial Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flip Top Vial Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flip Top Vial Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flip Top Vial Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Flip Top Vial
4.1.3 Glass Flip
