Metal Based Safety Gratings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gratings are regularly spaced collection of parallel and elongated elements generally made of metal. Gratings are widely used for safety applications such as prevention of slippage, machine guarding etc. in various industries across the globe.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Based Safety Gratings in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Metal Based Safety Gratings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Based Safety Gratings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Type Grating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Based Safety Gratings include Metalex, OHIO GRATINGS, NUCOR GRATING, Harsco Industrial, Yantai Xinke Steel Structure, BarnettBates, Amico Group, Valmont Industries and Ningbo Jiulong Machinery Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Based Safety Gratings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flat Type Grating
Serrated Type Grating
Press-locked Steel Bar Grating
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Based Safety Gratings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Based Safety Gratings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Based Safety Gratings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Metal Based Safety Gratings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Metalex
OHIO GRATINGS
NUCOR GRATING
Harsco Industrial
Yantai Xinke Steel Structure
BarnettBates
Amico Group
Valmont Industries
Ningbo Jiulong Machinery Manufacturing
Gebrüder Meiser
McNICHOLS
Ross Technology
Omega Industrial Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Based Safety Gratings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Based Safety Gratings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Based Safety Gratings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Based Safety Gratings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Based Safety Gratings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Based Safety Gratings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/