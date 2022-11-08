Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylhexyl palmitate is gotten from palm oil lipid, and is utilized as a natural substitution to silicone. It is a mild and smoothing ester. It is used in multiple skin products as an ingredient to maintain the thickness of the final product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylhexyl Palmitate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylhexyl Palmitate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylhexyl Palmitate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylhexyl Palmitate include BOC Sciences, Bruchem, Inc., Alzo International, Esters and Solvents LLP, Shanghai Smart Chemicals, Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals and Hanian Zhongxin Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylhexyl Palmitate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Anti-Aging Creams

Bath Salts and Soaks

Facial Moisturizers

Foot Moisturizers

Sunscreens

Others

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylhexyl Palmitate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Palmitate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Palmitate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Palmitate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOC Sciences

Bruchem, Inc.

Alzo International

Esters and Solvents LLP

Shanghai Smart Chemicals

Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals

Hanian Zhongxin Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylhexyl Palmitate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylhexyl Palmitate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylhexyl Palmitate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylhexyl Palmitate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Palmitate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylhexyl Palmitate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Palmitate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

