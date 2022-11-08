Phenolic Boards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenolic board is plywood like material which is manufactured with the help of woven fabrics/ high density thermo-setting cellulose fabrics along with phenolic resins. Phenolic board is also known by the name of phenolic panels. Phenolic board is not made from wood, therefore it does not have problems related to plywood. Phenolic board is manufactured by compressing/pressing woven fabrics/cellulose fabrics with phenolic resins under high pressure. Phenolic boards have high UV resistance, chemical resistance, moisture resistance and abrasion resistance along with high mechanical strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Boards in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenolic Boards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177439/global-phenolic-boards-forecast-market-2022-2028-240

Global Phenolic Boards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Phenolic Boards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenolic Boards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness??40 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenolic Boards include Spigo Group, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials, Kingspan Insulation, Sekisui Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Jinan Shengquan Group, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, Linyi Longser Wood and Shandong Jitong Board Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenolic Boards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenolic Boards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Phenolic Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness??40 mm

Thickness?>40 mm

Global Phenolic Boards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Phenolic Boards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Insulation Panel

Furniture

Interior Partitions

Wall Claddings

Others

Global Phenolic Boards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Phenolic Boards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenolic Boards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenolic Boards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenolic Boards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Phenolic Boards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spigo Group

Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials

Kingspan Insulation

Sekisui Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Jinan Shengquan Group

Langfang Sanxing Chemical

Linyi Longser Wood

Shandong Jitong Board Industry

Fiberesin Industries

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177439/global-phenolic-boards-forecast-market-2022-2028-240

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenolic Boards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenolic Boards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenolic Boards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenolic Boards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenolic Boards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenolic Boards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenolic Boards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenolic Boards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Boards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenolic Boards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Boards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenolic Boards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Boards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phenolic Boards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thickness??40

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177439/global-phenolic-boards-forecast-market-2022-2028-240

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/