Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather in global, including the following market information:
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather companies in 2021 (%)
The global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Superfine Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather include Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kolon Ind, Sanfang, Daewon, Jeongsan International, FILWEL and SISA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Superfine Fiber
Superfine Fiber Nonwoven
Others
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consummer Goods
Plastic
Automotive
Others
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Kuraray
Asahi Kasei
Kolon Ind
Sanfang
Daewon
Jeongsan International
FILWEL
SISA
NPC
Duksung
Tongda Island
Huafon Group
Double Elephant
Hexin Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
