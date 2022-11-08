Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather in global, including the following market information:

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather companies in 2021 (%)

The global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Superfine Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather include Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kolon Ind, Sanfang, Daewon, Jeongsan International, FILWEL and SISA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Superfine Fiber

Superfine Fiber Nonwoven

Others

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consummer Goods

Plastic

Automotive

Others

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Superfine Fiber Synthetic Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Kolon Ind

Sanfang

Daewon

Jeongsan International

FILWEL

SISA

NPC

Duksung

Tongda Island

Huafon Group

Double Elephant

Hexin Group

