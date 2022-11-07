Mesh Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mesh fabric is a knitted fabric or loosely woven fabric, which has pores in between for ventilation purpose.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mesh Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Mesh Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mesh Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Mesh Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mesh Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Mesh Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mesh Fabric include Daikin Industries, Fiberflon, W.L. Gore, Birdair, Taconic, TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD., Apex Mills, Zhangjiagang Dingxin Mesh Fabric and Jason Mills. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mesh Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mesh Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mesh Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Mesh Fabric
Nylon Mesh Fabric
Others
Global Mesh Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mesh Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing
Crafts
Others
Global Mesh Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mesh Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mesh Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mesh Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mesh Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Mesh Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin Industries
Fiberflon
W.L. Gore
Birdair
Taconic
TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.
Apex Mills
Zhangjiagang Dingxin Mesh Fabric
Jason Mills
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mesh Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mesh Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mesh Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mesh Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mesh Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mesh Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mesh Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mesh Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mesh Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mesh Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mesh Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mesh Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mesh Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mesh Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mesh Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mesh Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mesh Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester Mesh Fabric
4.1.3 Nylon Mesh Fabric
4.1.4 Others
