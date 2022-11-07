Chitin Derivatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chitin Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Chitin Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chitin Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chitin Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chitin Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chitin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chitin Derivatives include Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway), FMC Corp. (US), Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China), KYTOSAN(r) USA, LLC (US), Kitozyme (Belgium), Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany), Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Meron Biopolymers (India), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chitin Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chitin Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chitin Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chitin

Glucosamine

Others

Global Chitin Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chitin Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Health Care/Medical

Water Treatment

Global Chitin Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chitin Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chitin Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chitin Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chitin Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chitin Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)

FMC Corp. (US)

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China)

KYTOSAN(r) USA, LLC (US)

Kitozyme (Belgium)

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany)

Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Meron Biopolymers (India)

Primex Ehf (Iceland)

Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

