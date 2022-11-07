Cladding Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cladding Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Cladding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cladding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cladding Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cladding Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brick & stone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cladding Materials include Tata Steel Limited (India), Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Etex Group (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (France), Boral Limited (Australia), Westlake Chemical, CSR Limited (Australia) and Nichiha Corporation (Japan) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cladding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cladding Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brick & stone

Wood

Stucco & EIFS

Metal

Vinyl

Fiber cement

Others

Global Cladding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Cladding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cladding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cladding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cladding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cladding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cladding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tata Steel Limited (India)

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

Etex Group (Belgium)

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (France)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Westlake Chemical

CSR Limited (Australia)

Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)

