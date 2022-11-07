Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl Isopropyl Ketone is a colorless liquid with a sweet acetone like smell. It is highly flammable. Methyl Isopropyl Ketone is stable, does not polymerize and is highly compatible with a variety of organic reagents. It shows low solubility in water compared to other ketones and is used primarily in industrial applications as a chemical intermediate and as a process solvent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Isopropyl Ketone in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Methyl Isopropyl Ketone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Isopropyl Ketone include The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Lee Chang Yung Chemical, Celanese Corporation, Arkema Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Monument Chemical and Sasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Isopropyl Ketone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Purity 99.5%
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Printing Ink
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Others
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methyl Isopropyl Ketone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methyl Isopropyl Ketone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methyl Isopropyl Ketone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Methyl Isopropyl Ketone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
Royal Dutch Shell
Lee Chang Yung Chemical
Celanese Corporation
Arkema Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Monument Chemical
Sasol
Eastman Chemical Company
Refrom Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Isopropyl Ketone Companies
4 Sights by Product
