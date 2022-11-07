Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Adhesion Barriers in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic Adhesion Barriers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Adhesion Barriers include Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Sanofi (France), Baxter International (US), C.R. Bard (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US) and MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Adhesion Barriers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hyaluronic Acid

Regenerated Cellulose

Polyethylene Glycol

Others

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gynecological Surgeries

General/Abdominal Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Adhesion Barriers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Adhesion Barriers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Adhesion Barriers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic Adhesion Barriers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US)

Sanofi (France)

Baxter International (US)

C.R. Bard (US)

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Anika Therapeutics (US)

Atrium Medical Corporation (US)

FzioMed (US)

MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland)

Innocoll Holdings (Ireland)

Betatech Medical (Turkey)

SyntheMed (US)

Aziyo Biologics (US)

Biomup (France)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

BMI Korea Co. (South Korea)

